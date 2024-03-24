Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Exelixis accounts for 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.78 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.