Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

