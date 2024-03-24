Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

