Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Crown comprises about 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

