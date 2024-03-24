Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BXMT stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

