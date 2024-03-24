Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,228,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 3.5 %

JOE opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

