Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
