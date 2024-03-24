Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

