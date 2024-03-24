Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

