Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,256 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 459,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

