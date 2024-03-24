Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $64.20. 715,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,970 shares of company stock worth $811,069 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.