Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,023.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $19.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 8,186,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

