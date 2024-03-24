Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 17,000 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

