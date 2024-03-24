Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,679,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,694,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

