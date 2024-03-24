Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.15. 5,460,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. General Electric has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

