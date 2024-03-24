Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

