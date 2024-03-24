Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,448. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.73.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

