Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 327.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,651 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. 13,736,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

