Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Block were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 3.9 %

Block stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585,800. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

