Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $69.80. 3,137,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.