Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 9.0% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
STIP stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
