Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.