Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,775 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

