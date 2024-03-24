Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,532 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

