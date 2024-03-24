Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

