Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 664,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average of $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

