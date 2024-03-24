Contrasting BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.35 million 7.85 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -0.66 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.68) -2.69

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 878.00%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19% CEL-SCI N/A -204.28% -95.72%

Summary

BioCardia beats CEL-SCI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

