Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. 607,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

