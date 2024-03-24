Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

