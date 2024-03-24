Cooper Financial Group Has $2.63 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.99. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

