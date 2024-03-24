Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.