Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.26. 806,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.87. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

