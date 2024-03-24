Cooper Financial Group Invests $734,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

