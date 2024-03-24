Cooper Financial Group Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,886. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $871.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.