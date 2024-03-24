Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after buying an additional 810,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000.

Shares of JAVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

