Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.