Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,455 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FTLS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 99,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.