Cooper Financial Group Sells 8,888 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

