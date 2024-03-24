COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDP. Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

