Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

