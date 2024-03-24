CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 10,459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

