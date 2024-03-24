CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 5,767,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,322. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

