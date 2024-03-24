CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.05. 18,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,218. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

