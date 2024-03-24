CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 618.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 141,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,542. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $107.87 and a one year high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.