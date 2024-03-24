CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,130.0% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 270,978 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. 2,037,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

