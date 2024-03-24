CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.63. 2,443,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

