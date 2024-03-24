CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.66. 1,455,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,383. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

