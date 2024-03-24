CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 2,393 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,778,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,009,000 after acquiring an additional 907,370 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 433,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89,394 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 766.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,659,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 7,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.