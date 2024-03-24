CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. 1,659,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.