CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.04. 378,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

